Genetic disorders can be diagnosed in womb: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that a number of genetic disorders could be diagnosed before delivery and the world was fast evolving technology for prenatal diagnosis.

In her lecture on Fetal Medicine at the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Research Institute, the Minister said that a number of treatment options in the mother's womb were possible. She said that in Pakistan, it was now possible to treat a number of disorders and ailments in the mother's womb. "Our doctors are aware of the latest developments about the treatment of a baby," she said.

She informed that international experts would provide training on Fetal Medicine to local doctors in April. Fetal Medicine was started in Pakistan in 1994 through the Thalassemia Program, she said.

The Minister said that the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute was providing Fetal Medicine facility for prenatal diagnosis across Punjab.

Training sessions were being organized for teachers of medical institutions in Punjab, she said. She stated that teaching faculty had a responsibility to impart modern training to doctors.

She said that ten mother and child hospitals were being set up in the province to ensure maternal and child health. For the first time, a regular Department of Fetal Medicine was being set up in the Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block. "Our focus is on development of mother and Child Hospitals in areas away from large urban centers,"she said.

The minister said that the Punjab Health Department had made record promotions of teaching faculty for the first time in history.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute Dr. Hussain Jaffery and Dr. Yasmin Ehsan were present on the occasion.