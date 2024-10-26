Genetically Modified crops imperative to reduce agri losses: UAF VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Genetically Modified crops are imperative to reduce agricultural losses, ensure food security and lessen the harmful effects of insecticides and weedicides on human health.

This was stated by Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), during a meeting with Sajjd-ur-Rehman, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), at his office.

It was agreed upon that UAF and AARI will expedite the efforts and jointly launch projects in biotechnology and other areas of mutual interests meant for boosting up productivity.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that UAF and AARI would go hand-in-hand to improve crop productivity and resource sharing.

He said that the agriculture sector was confronting daunting issues including low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes mechanization, irrational use of inputs, lack of availability of certified seed and others.

He called for promoting the latest agriculture trends for a better future of this sector.

UAF has introduced high-yielding and potential varieties of Genetically Modified sugarcane including Insect-resistant transgenic sugarcane (CABB-IRS) and Herbicide-tolerant transgenic sugarcane (CABB-HTS).

These sugarcane varieties are carrying superior traits like input-responsiveness, early maturing (suitable for plantation even after wheat in the months of April and May), top borer-resistance, herbicide-tolerance and high-number of tillers, he added.

Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman said that collaborative projects on different aspects of agricultural biotechnology in future would bring tangible results that would help ensure food security.

He expressed his commitment to strengthening ties between AARI and UAF and sharing resources for food security in the country.

Dr Sajjad presented a bouquet to congratulate Dr. Muhammad Sarwar on his new role as the Vice Chancellor UAF after retirement of his predecessor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.