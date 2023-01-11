UrduPoint.com

Geneva Conference Diplomatic Victory For Pakistan: Adil Najam

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Geneva Conference diplomatic victory for Pakistan: Adil Najam

Adil Najam, Dean Emeritus and Professor of International Relations and Earth and Environment at Boston University, on Wednesday said the International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan held in Geneva was a great diplomatic victory for Pakistan where the target was met beyond expectations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Adil Najam, Dean Emeritus and Professor of International Relations and Earth and Environment at Boston University, on Wednesday said the International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan held in Geneva was a great diplomatic victory for Pakistan where the target was met beyond expectations.

Talking to a private media channel, Adil Najam said the Geneva Conference was a prestigious diplomatic forum where Pakistan put its case perfectly and managed to remain under the focus of the entire world throughout the day.

Praising Secretary General of the United Nation, Adil Najam said that Antnio Guterres was a staunch supporter of climate resilience and a true friend of Pakistan, and "we should be thankful to him for his profound role".

"One of the foci of this conference was the Building Back Better (BBB) strategy to know whether the world would help climate-hit Pakistan or we have to take actions alone to make it more resilient to climate change in the future," he added.

Now after all those pledges, a worrisome aspect was that those who have suffered losses will expect immediate compensation from the government, he said, adding that "this will increase political and public pressure in an already tough financial situation in the country".

Tough decisions have to be made so that the best purpose of this aid is achieved, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Geneva Boston Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

2 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

2 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

2 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

2 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart ..

Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart to Visit New Delhi - Office

2 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, Bucking Expectations for Winte ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.