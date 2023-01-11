Geneva Conference diplomatic victory for Pakistan: Adil Najam

Adil Najam, Dean Emeritus and Professor of International Relations and Earth and Environment at Boston University, on Wednesday said the International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan held in Geneva was a great diplomatic victory for Pakistan where the target was met beyond expectations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Adil Najam, Dean Emeritus and Professor of International Relations and Earth and Environment at Boston University, on Wednesday said the International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan held in Geneva was a great diplomatic victory for Pakistan where the target was met beyond expectations.

Talking to a private media channel, Adil Najam said the Geneva Conference was a prestigious diplomatic forum where Pakistan put its case perfectly and managed to remain under the focus of the entire world throughout the day.

Praising Secretary General of the United Nation, Adil Najam said that Antnio Guterres was a staunch supporter of climate resilience and a true friend of Pakistan, and "we should be thankful to him for his profound role".

"One of the foci of this conference was the Building Back Better (BBB) strategy to know whether the world would help climate-hit Pakistan or we have to take actions alone to make it more resilient to climate change in the future," he added.

Now after all those pledges, a worrisome aspect was that those who have suffered losses will expect immediate compensation from the government, he said, adding that "this will increase political and public pressure in an already tough financial situation in the country".

Tough decisions have to be made so that the best purpose of this aid is achieved, he added.