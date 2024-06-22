Geneva seminar highlights plight of women, children afflicted by conflict in Kashmir, Palestine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Speakers at a seminar held here on the sidelines of the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council sought the Council's proactive role in addressing the pressing challenges faced by women and children in areas afflicted by conflict and colonialism.

The seminar titled "Women and children of conflict", was attended and addressed by noted human rights activists, international law experts and academicians from different parts of the world including, Shamim Shawl, permanent representative IMWU Carolyn Handschin Moser Women's Federation for World Peace International, Julie Ward Former Member of the European Parliament, Barrister Margaret Owen Founder of Widows for Peace & Development, Ghazala Habib , Ahmed Bin Qasim, Maria Iqbal, Madiha Khan, Stella Harris Member of Women's Federation, Whereas, the event was moderated by KIIR chairman Altaf Hussain Wani.

The speakers, while highlighting the woeful plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian people, regrettably noted that despite international humanitarian laws and numerous resolutions aimed at safeguarding their rights, these vulnerable populations continue to endure severe hardships.

Terming women and children as the worst victims of the ongoing conflicts in both war-torn territories, they said that women and children constitute a significant portion of civilian casualties in conflict situations.

"Women and children being vulnerable segments of society, their sufferings exacerbate during emergencies and armed conflicts as they become prime targets of inhumane acts, leading to physical, psychological, and socio-economic harm", they said.

Stressing the need for fostering dialogue, enhancing understanding and mobilising action to protect and empower women and children in conflict zones, the speakers called for equal application and implementation of international humanitarian laws including the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols that provide for the protection of civilians.

They regrettably noted that the lack of implementation of these laws has been the main cause and consequence of violence and continued bloodshed in Kashmir and Palestine. The speakers said that there was a dire need to strengthen global efforts to safeguard the rights and dignity of the most vulnerable populations all across the world especially in conflict-affiliated areas like Kashmir and Palestine.

They said that it was only through collective action and respect for international humanitarian laws that women and children could be protected from the ravages of conflict. The speakers made a passionate appeal to the international community urging it to stand up for the rights of Kashmiri children who have been the worst victims of the lingering dispute and Indian state terrorism.

Referring to the devastating impacts of the conflict on Kashmiri society, they said, "Besides affecting the mental and physical health of women and children the continued conflict violence has rendered their future bleak”.

Speakers while highlighting the plight of women and children in Kashmiri and Palestine said that foreign occupation was the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and violence in both the disputed territories.

The speaker made a passionate appeal for the release of Kashmir women prisoners, including Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fahimda Sofi, who are facing false charges and have developed Multiple ailments in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Pertinently, the seminar was jointly organised by the International Muslim Women Union and Kashmir Institute of International Relations.