Geneva Seminar Highlights Rising Islamophobia, Persecution Of Indian Muslims
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Speakers at a seminar held in Geneva, Switzerland, have expressed concern over the treatment of Indian Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.
The seminar on "Combating Islamophobia," was organized by the World Muslim Congress and the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, a new release here said Wednesday.
The speakers, including human rights activists, experts in international law and academics from around the world, discussed how Islamophobia had become a systematic and well-orchestrated campaign, fueled by media stereotypes and hate speech.
They highlighted the plight of Indian Muslims who were facing discrimination, violence and marginalization under the Modi government's authoritarian rule.
They emphasized that Islamophobia had escalated to alarming levels with Muslims being portrayed as terrorists and facing disenfranchisement.
The speakers called for action to promote diversity, human rights and respect for all religions.
The event concluded with a question-and-answer session, exploring solutions to combat Islamophobia and promote a more inclusive world.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KFM condemns India's closure of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid on Eid1 minute ago
-
JKLF leader urges President Biden to appoint special envoy on Kashmir1 minute ago
-
SP directs all steps to ensure tourists' pleasant travel to Murree1 minute ago
-
World Sickle Cell awareness day stresses early diagnosis, education to extend patient life expectanc ..11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam meets Spanish ambassador21 minutes ago
-
24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan41 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident1 hour ago
-
France’s Sorbonne University awards ‘PhD in Computer Networking’ to Pakistani student Imran Sy ..1 hour ago
-
Two children died, seven injured in laptop burst1 hour ago
-
BBQ parties, swings in parks double joys of citizens on 3rd day of Eid2 hours ago
-
PM lauds Punjab CM, her team over cleanliness services during Eid days2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago