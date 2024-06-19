Geneva seminar highlights rising Islamophobia, persecution of Indian Muslims

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Speakers at a seminar held in Geneva, Switzerland, have expressed concern over the treatment of Indian Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

The seminar on "Combating Islamophobia," was organized by the World Muslim Congress and the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, a new release here said Wednesday.

The speakers, including human rights activists, experts in international law and academics from around the world, discussed how Islamophobia had become a systematic and well-orchestrated campaign, fueled by media stereotypes and hate speech.

They highlighted the plight of Indian Muslims who were facing discrimination, violence and marginalization under the Modi government's authoritarian rule.

They emphasized that Islamophobia had escalated to alarming levels with Muslims being portrayed as terrorists and facing disenfranchisement.

The speakers called for action to promote diversity, human rights and respect for all religions.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session, exploring solutions to combat Islamophobia and promote a more inclusive world.

APP/ahr/378