(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Speakers at a seminar jointly hosted by the Community Human Rights and Advocacy Centre (CHRAC) and the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in the Swiss city of Geneva late Friday voiced grave concern over the Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering the demography of Jammu and Kashmir—a disputed region that has remained in the vortex of violence for decades, it was officially said.

Held on the sidelines of the 60th session of the UNHRC, the seminar was attended and addressed by international law experts, academicians, and rights activists from different parts of the world, including Dr. Muzmil Ayub Thakur, Advocate Parvez Shah, Tahreem Bukhari, Dr. Shugufta Ashraf, Syed Ali Raza, Mirza Asif Jarral, and others, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday. The event was moderated by Dr. Raja Sajjad Khan.

Distinguished panelists, the message continued, noted that demographic change has emerged as a critical driver of global stability.

However, in the case of Kashmir, the systematic demographic engineering pursued by the Indian state has not only fueled political instability but also led to the annihilation and marginalization of the indigenous population, pushing it to the edge under settler-colonial policies.

The panelists emphasized that addressing these concerns requires urgent international attention to ensure that demographic shifts are not weaponized as tools of domination but are instead guided by respect for peoples’ rights, dignity, and regional harmony.

The speakers urged the UN Human Rights Council to take cognizance of the situation in Indian-occupied territory and hold the Indian government accountable.

"Altering the demography of a disputed territory constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, which strictly prohibits an occupying power from manipulating the demographic composition of the region under its control," the speakers remarked.

APP/ahr/378