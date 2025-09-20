Open Menu

Geneva Seminar Urges UNCHR To Take Cognizance Of The Indian Government’s Nefarious Move Of Altering Kashmir's Demography

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Geneva seminar urges UNCHR to take cognizance of the Indian government’s nefarious move of altering Kashmir's demography

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Speakers at a seminar jointly hosted by the Community Human Rights and Advocacy Centre (CHRAC) and the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in the Swiss city of Geneva late Friday voiced grave concern over the Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering the demography of Jammu and Kashmir—a disputed region that has remained in the vortex of violence for decades, it was officially said.

Held on the sidelines of the 60th session of the UNHRC, the seminar was attended and addressed by international law experts, academicians, and rights activists from different parts of the world, including Dr. Muzmil Ayub Thakur, Advocate Parvez Shah, Tahreem Bukhari, Dr. Shugufta Ashraf, Syed Ali Raza, Mirza Asif Jarral, and others, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday. The event was moderated by Dr. Raja Sajjad Khan.

Distinguished panelists, the message continued, noted that demographic change has emerged as a critical driver of global stability.

However, in the case of Kashmir, the systematic demographic engineering pursued by the Indian state has not only fueled political instability but also led to the annihilation and marginalization of the indigenous population, pushing it to the edge under settler-colonial policies.

The panelists emphasized that addressing these concerns requires urgent international attention to ensure that demographic shifts are not weaponized as tools of domination but are instead guided by respect for peoples’ rights, dignity, and regional harmony.

The speakers urged the UN Human Rights Council to take cognizance of the situation in Indian-occupied territory and hold the Indian government accountable.

"Altering the demography of a disputed territory constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, which strictly prohibits an occupying power from manipulating the demographic composition of the region under its control," the speakers remarked.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

2 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

4 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

7 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

7 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan