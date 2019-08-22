Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that today international organization for human rights "Genocide watch" also confirmed Pakistan's stance over the occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that today international organization for human rights "Genocide watch" also confirmed Pakistan's stance over the occupied Kashmir.International organization for human rights "Genocide watch" has issued an alert for genocide in occupied Kashmir.Genocide watch while demanding of United Nations (UN) to stop India to commit genocide in occupied Kashmir said that several hundreds and thousands Indian soldiers are deployed in Kashmir Valley.Minority Indian military force is ruling over majority Muslim population and massacre of Kashmiris can start in Occupied Kashmir .

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his statement said that today international organization "Genocide Watch" has also confirmed what Pakistan is saying consistently over the situation in the occupied Kashmir.He said mass killings are being done in the occupied Kashmir and genocide watch has issued an alert after witnessing all the situation and circumstances.FM said that situation in the occupied Kashmir became worse to that extent that international organization had to issue an alert.He said when Kashmiris come out of their homes, Indian forces fire bullets at them.