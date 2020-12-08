'Genuine grievances of people to be redressed on priority'

MPA / Chairman FDA Chaudhry Latif Nazar on Tuesday said that genuine grievances of the people would be redressed on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :MPA / Chairman FDA Chaudhry Latif Nazar on Tuesday said that genuine grievances of the people would be redressed on priority basis.

He expressed these views while listening to grievances of citizens at the FDA complex here.

He said that public complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal were being redressed on priority basis, adding that PM Imran Khan was personally monitoring this system.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to control corruption, adding that prudent policies of the PTI government had put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that public welfare agenda was being implemented and the promises made with people were being fulfilled.

He said that commercial and residential plots in FDA city and other colonies under the control of FDA were being sold through auction and funds generated from this process would be spent on development of the city.