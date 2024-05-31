Genuine problems of citizens to be solved on priority basis: ASP Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) ASP Sukkur city, Muhammad Usman Khan on Friday heard the complaints of the citizens and ordered the concerned officers to early resolution of their genuine problems.

He directed the concerned personnel to mark the applications and ensure their disposal within the allotted time.

Speaking on the occasion, ASP city said that all possible measures are being taken to change the police station culture and improve public service delivery.

He said that instructions have been issued to the field officers regarding the cases of citizens and that should be treated without discrimination.

ASP Khan said that steps have been taken for the convenience of the public by using modern technology, and the problems of the people are being resolved on a priority basis.