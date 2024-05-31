Genuine Problems Of Citizens To Be Solved On Priority Basis: ASP Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) ASP Sukkur city, Muhammad Usman Khan on Friday heard the complaints of the citizens and ordered the concerned officers to early resolution of their genuine problems.
He directed the concerned personnel to mark the applications and ensure their disposal within the allotted time.
Speaking on the occasion, ASP city said that all possible measures are being taken to change the police station culture and improve public service delivery.
He said that instructions have been issued to the field officers regarding the cases of citizens and that should be treated without discrimination.
ASP Khan said that steps have been taken for the convenience of the public by using modern technology, and the problems of the people are being resolved on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA chairman, special secretary education inspect school upgrade projects in capital24 seconds ago
-
Five cattle markets set up for Eid-ul-Azha in ICT11 minutes ago
-
Swindlers loot expat20 minutes ago
-
PM urges auto industry to start local manufacturing, implement deletion policy2 hours ago
-
Hyderabad cylinder blast killed 3 including children, several injured2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of playback singer, actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti observed2 hours ago
-
Two people killed as speeding tanker overturned2 hours ago
-
PM for plans on B2B meetings, attracting Chinese industry during his China visit2 hours ago
-
PM chairs meeting on preparations of ministries about China visit4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's nuclear capability guarantor for peace, power balance in region: Kh Asif12 hours ago
-
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments12 hours ago
-
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan12 hours ago