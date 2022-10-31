UrduPoint.com

Geo-strategic Achievements Like Withdrawal From FATF Gray List And Re-development In CPEC Projects Are Guaranteeing Pakistan's Bright Future, Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 12:39 PM

End to chaos and rule of law is the only solution to the country's crises,social media trends are fueling the burning fire. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 OCT, 2022) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an ongoing statement that Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Modesty and restraint in politics is the need of the hour.

He said that withdrawing from the FATF gray list and re-development in CPEC projects are Geo-strategic achievements guaranteeing the bright future of Pakistan.

The state is above politics and personal interests.

He said that social media trends are fueling the burning fire. National institutions should be detached from politics. announcement is welcome. Now we need to end unnecessary criticism and contempt on state institutions. He said that adherence to the constitution and law is the only solution to the country's crises, and politicians must also determine their limits.

