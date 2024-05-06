Open Menu

Geo-tagging Of 3,000 Mineral Deposits Completed Under Chief Inspectorate Of Mines App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Under the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Minerals Department, more than 3,000 mineral deposits have been geo-tagged, while more than 1,000 inspections have been done by 14 inspectors deployed in 7 different regions

This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Director Atif Hussain and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that PITB has facilitated the Department of Minerals to digitize all mineral mine sites and conduct inspection through mobile phones in a paperless environment.

In addition, the system facilitates the department in tracking the presence of Emergency Rescue Equipment at the mine.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousuf remarked that the process has been simplified and digitized through the system enabling monitoring of the violation of mining rules online. Along with this, timely alert of any untoward situation or accidents has also been provided through the app.

