Geo Tagging To Improve Quality Of Food Business: Sohail
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Authority, Sohail Khan on Thursday said that geo-tagging of 9000 shops related to food business have been completed in a week.
In a statement, he said that Geo-tagging of food-related businesses in Peshawar would be completed soon.
He informed that holidays of concerned staff have been canceled for timely completion of geo-tagging.
" Geo-tagging will help improve the quality of food-related businesses", he said.
DG Food Authority said geo-tagging will help in accurate data both nature and number of food-related businesses:He said that district administration is also supporting Food Authority in operation against mafia and food adulteration.