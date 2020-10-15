UrduPoint.com
Geo Tagging To Improve Quality Of Food Business: Sohail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:49 PM

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Authority, Sohail Khan on Thursday said that geo-tagging of 9000 shops related to food business have been completed in a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Authority, Sohail Khan on Thursday said that geo-tagging of 9000 shops related to food business have been completed in a week.

In a statement, he said that Geo-tagging of food-related businesses in Peshawar would be completed soon.

He informed that holidays of concerned staff have been canceled for timely completion of geo-tagging.

" Geo-tagging will help improve the quality of food-related businesses", he said.

DG Food Authority said geo-tagging will help in accurate data both nature and number of food-related businesses:He said that district administration is also supporting Food Authority in operation against mafia and food adulteration.

