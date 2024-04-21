Geography Lab Inaugurated At Asghar Mall College
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A state of the art geography lab was inaugurated in the Government College Asghar Mall, here on Sunday. The lab will provide sophisticated research and development opportunities to the geography students.
A stunning ceremony in this regard was organized in the College's Geography Department where the College Principal Dr. Abdul Kabir Mohsin was the chief guest. During his address, he congratulated the students and teachers for the establishment of the lab saying that the lab would be an added facility for the students to enhance their research in geography studies.
The college principal and the Head of the Department of Geography, in their addresses, expressed their special gratitude to the college alumni who generously contributed to the establishment of this lab and also remembered their alma mater. The lab is equipped with modern computers and other equipment. Lab has been named after Dr. Kaniz Fatima, the first ever Ph.D scholar in geography from Rawalpindi.
Head of Geography Department Sajid Mehmood Farooqi, Dr. Atif Bukhari and other teachers and former students attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP seeks report of blank Form 45 signatures allegations9 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of two Rangers jawan10 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain partly cloudy, cold in KP10 minutes ago
-
EUM syndicate sets up endowment fund10 minutes ago
-
Over 5,000 policemen deployed for Pak vs NZ cricket matches10 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police performance20 minutes ago
-
FGRF provides one month ration, financial assistance to 41,000 people, families of Gaza20 minutes ago
-
MEPCO completes 10 HT feeder projects in March20 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar condemns killing of PML-N worker in Narowal40 minutes ago
-
Kashmir pays rich tributes to Iqbal on 86th death anniversary60 minutes ago
-
Lanjar grieves over killing of Rangers jawans in road accident1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's first Soil Museum established at MNS University of Agriculture Multan1 hour ago