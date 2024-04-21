Open Menu

Geography Lab Inaugurated At Asghar Mall College

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Geography Lab inaugurated at Asghar Mall College

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A state of the art geography lab was inaugurated in the Government College Asghar Mall, here on Sunday. The lab will provide sophisticated research and development opportunities to the geography students.

A stunning ceremony in this regard was organized in the College's Geography Department where the College Principal Dr. Abdul Kabir Mohsin was the chief guest. During his address, he congratulated the students and teachers for the establishment of the lab saying that the lab would be an added facility for the students to enhance their research in geography studies.

The college principal and the Head of the Department of Geography, in their addresses, expressed their special gratitude to the college alumni who generously contributed to the establishment of this lab and also remembered their alma mater. The lab is equipped with modern computers and other equipment. Lab has been named after Dr. Kaniz Fatima, the first ever Ph.D scholar in geography from Rawalpindi.

Head of Geography Department Sajid Mehmood Farooqi, Dr. Atif Bukhari and other teachers and former students attended the ceremony.

