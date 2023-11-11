George Khalil expresses sorrow over death CM KP Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights George Khalil on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the death of chief minister Khayber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)Azam Khan.

In his condolence message here, he mourned Azam Khan's loss, highlighting his dedicated services to the people and his exceptional management as the caretaker chief minister.

He extended condolences to Khan's family, acknowledging his supportive and responsive nature.