Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 320,000

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 320,000

TBILISI, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- Georgia on Saturday reported 1,564 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 320,830, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 693 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 299,500.

Meanwhile, 18 people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,263.

The NCDC said that 27,384 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020.

