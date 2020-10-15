UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geotagging Of More Than 10,000 Shops Completed: DG Food Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:02 PM

Geotagging of more than 10,000 shops completed: DG Food Authority

Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Suhail Khan Thursday said that geotagging of more than ten thousands shops in Peshawar have been completed following directives of provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Suhail Khan Thursday said that geotagging of more than ten thousands shops in Peshawar have been completed following directives of provincial government.

Chairing a meeting, he said that geotagging would not only help compiling data of shops selling daily use items but would also ensure quality of food by streamlining process of inspection.

He said that introduction of modern technology would facilitate people in getting quality items besides promptly addressing public complaints.

He said that efforts to control price hike is in full swing adding help of district administration would also be sought against overpricing and hoarding.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Price Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,398 new COVID-19 cases, 1,666 reco ..

49 minutes ago

President Masood praises Qatar Charity for support ..

49 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Faisalabad’s First ..

51 minutes ago

PAF former wing commander's pension matter adjourn ..

1 minute ago

NHA taking steps to keep road users well informed: ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.