Geotagging of more than 10,000 shops completed: DG Food Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Suhail Khan Thursday said that geotagging of more than ten thousands shops in Peshawar have been completed following directives of provincial government.

Chairing a meeting, he said that geotagging would not only help compiling data of shops selling daily use items but would also ensure quality of food by streamlining process of inspection.

He said that introduction of modern technology would facilitate people in getting quality items besides promptly addressing public complaints.

He said that efforts to control price hike is in full swing adding help of district administration would also be sought against overpricing and hoarding.