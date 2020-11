Gepco announces power shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Barath feeder will remain suspended from 9:00AM to 1:00PM on Novermber 16-21-24-30.

On November 14-23-25-28, power supply will remained suspended from Kamaanwala feeder from 9:00AM to 1:00PM.

On November 16-20-25-30, electricity will shutdown from Kundanpur feeder from 9:00AM to 1:00PM.

On November 14, power will remain suspended from Gulbahar feeder from 9:00AM to 1:00PM and from Dalowali feeder from 8:00AM to 12:00PM.