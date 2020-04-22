UrduPoint.com
GEPCO Case: NAB Files Appeal Against Acquittal Of Ex-premier, Others

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:55 PM

GEPCO case: NAB files appeal against acquittal of ex-premier, others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) illegal appointments case.

In its appeal, the bureau stated that the trial court acquitted the accused in violation of the law. The bureau submitted that the trial court did not give due consideration to the record presented by it. The court was requested to set aside the acquittal orders of the accused.

In February, 2020, an accountability court acquitted Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Pepco's ex-MD Tahir Basharat Cheema, Gepco's ex-CEO Muhammad Ibrahim Majoka, Gepco's ex-HR and admin director Hashmat Ali Kazmi, Muhammad Razi Abbas, Saleem Arif, Wazir Ali and Shahid Rafi while allowing their acquittal applications.

The NAB filed the reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gepco.

