SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Chief Executive Officer Mohsin Raza Khan will hold online open kutchery here on Wednesday, July 22.

He will listen to the complaints and problems of consumers.

Gepco Sialkot spokesperson Sarfraz Nazir told APP the online kutchery will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.