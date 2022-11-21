UrduPoint.com

GEPCO CEO's Online Kutchehry On Nov 23

November 21, 2022

GEPCO CEO's online kutchehry on Nov 23

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Ayub will hold an online kutchehry (court) on Nov 23, 2022 at the company's headquarters.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the GEPCO CEO would listen to the electricity-related complaints of consumers through company's Facebook page and issue orders on-the-spot to resolve them.

Taking advantage of digital technology in the light of the directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the CEO would interact with consumers and redress their power-related complaints.

Consumers can register their complaints related to electricity in online kutchehry on Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022 at GEPCO official Facebook ID https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084306592361 from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

