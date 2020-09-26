Gepco employees among 30 booked for attacking FIA team

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Daska police have registered a case against 30 people, mostly employees of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), for attacking a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), beating up the officials and getting freed a hand-cuffed Gepco official Mian Jamil at the XEN office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Daska police have registered a case against 30 people, mostly employees of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), for attacking a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), beating up the officials and getting freed a hand-cuffed Gepco official Mian Jamil at the XEN office.

Police registered the case on the report of FIA Inspector Usman Iftikhar.

The FIA team had raided XEN Daska office and arrested official Mian Jameel red-handed taking Rs100,000 bribe from a man Rana Shahid Suhail.

The FIA team hand-cuffed the accused, who raised an alarm and called his colleagues for help.

Dozens of Gepco employees attacked the FIA team and got freed the accused.

The FIR said that the Gepco employees, led by Baba Arif, Junaid Asghar, Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, Jamshaid Cheema, Naeem Anwar and Shabbir Mayo got the accused freed from the FIA team and fled the scene. The FIR said XEN Gepco Daska Abdul Qayyum was also present.

Police registered a case, though no arrest was made till filing of the report.