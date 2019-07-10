UrduPoint.com
GEPCO Illegal Appointments Case Adjourned Till July 13

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:19 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of an illegal appointments case against former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till July 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of an illegal appointments case against former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till July 13.

The court adjourned the matter after counsel sought time for getting the statements of accused recorded.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the case proceedings, wherein, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused appeared before the court.

The NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf, and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

