Gepco Illegal Appointments Case Adjourned Till Aug 30

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:55 PM

Gepco illegal appointments case adjourned till Aug 30

An accountability court on Friday while adjourning hearing of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) illegal appointments case till August 30, summoned former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the next date of hearing

Duty Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's counsel requested the court to exempt his client from appearance for today as he was ill and could not appear in the court.

At this, the court summoned Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the next date of hearing and also asked all the accused for filing reply to the questionnaire.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till August 30.

The NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf, and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gepco.

