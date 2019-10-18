UrduPoint.com
Gepco Illegal Appointments Case Adjourned Till 31st

Fri 18th October 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of an illegal appointments case against former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till Oct 31.

Duty Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf, and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

More Stories From Pakistan

