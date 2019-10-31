GEPCO illegal appointments case adjourned till Nov 7

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of an illegal appointments case against former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till November 7

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings wherein Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused also appeared.

The court directed for filing reply to questions in connection with statements of the accused on the next date of hearing, besides granting one-time exemption to an accused, Wazir Ali, from personal appearance.

The NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf, and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).