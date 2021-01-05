Gepco issues power shutdown notice

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the SDO Operation Dalowali, power supply from feeder Barath and Kundan-Pur feeder on January (16,21,26,30) and power supply from feeder Dalowali feeder on January (9,16, 21,27) from 10:00AM to 02:00PM will remain suspended due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.