GEPCO issues power shutdown programme

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown programme due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Begowala and Copra feeders on June 17,20 will remain suspended from 08:00am to 2:30pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.