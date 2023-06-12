UrduPoint.com

GEPCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown programme due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

According to the press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Begowala and Copra feeders on June 17,20 will remain suspended from 08:00am to 2:30pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

