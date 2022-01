Gepco issues power suspension schedule

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power suspension schedule due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power suspension schedule due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO construction Syed Ahmer Hussain, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Langarywali, Oora, Vario feeders on February (3?7?10?14?17?21?24?28), Neikapura, Circular Road, Gopalpur, Rangpura, Puran Heeran, Rasulpur Bhallian, Hundal feeders on February (7), Bhadal, Aimenabad Road, Industrial-1 feeders on February (1?8?12?15?19?22?26), Chand Chowk, Malik Shah Wali, Butter, Khokhar Town, Iqbal Town, Mianpura, Sahib Road, Jinnah Town feeders on February (1?8?15?22), Fort, Greenwood feeders on February (17) and Fatehgarh, Factory Area, S.

I.E feeders on February on (2?6?9?13?16,20,23,27) from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM will remain suspended due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines.

app/imr