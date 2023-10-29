GEPCO massive crackdown continue to combat power theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A massive crackdown is being continued against electricity theft and defaulters across the region by the caretaker government to combat the alarming surge in power theft and to take stern actions against the culprits involved.

A GEPCO spokesperson talking to the ptv news channel said that GEPCO’s surveillance teams had successfully apprehended 30 more individuals involved in electricity theft through various operations.

He said that on the directives of the Federal Minister for Energy, the GEPCO had launched a crackdown against electricity thieves and their facilitators in all circles.

In addition to the arrests, heavy fines have also been levied on those found guilty of stealing electricity, he added.

The spokesperson further stated that formal petitions have been lodged with local police stations to initiate legal proceedings against these electricity thieves.

Electricity distribution companies across the country are running strict operations to combat electricity theft, including significant personnel changes, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he also expressed confidence in the success of this government-led campaign, with the full dedication of officers and staff.