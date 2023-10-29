Open Menu

GEPCO Massive Crackdown Continue To Combat Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

GEPCO massive crackdown continue to combat power theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A massive crackdown is being continued against electricity theft and defaulters across the region by the caretaker government to combat the alarming surge in power theft and to take stern actions against the culprits involved.

A GEPCO spokesperson talking to the ptv news channel said that GEPCO’s surveillance teams had successfully apprehended 30 more individuals involved in electricity theft through various operations.

He said that on the directives of the Federal Minister for Energy, the GEPCO had launched a crackdown against electricity thieves and their facilitators in all circles.

In addition to the arrests, heavy fines have also been levied on those found guilty of stealing electricity, he added.

The spokesperson further stated that formal petitions have been lodged with local police stations to initiate legal proceedings against these electricity thieves.

Electricity distribution companies across the country are running strict operations to combat electricity theft, including significant personnel changes, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he also expressed confidence in the success of this government-led campaign, with the full dedication of officers and staff.

Related Topics

Police Electricity All Government GEPCO PTV

Recent Stories

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

55 minutes ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

14 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

16 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan