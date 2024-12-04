GEPCO Takes Action Against Electricity Theft In Nowshera Virkan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) on Wednesday launched crackdown over electricity theft, registering cases against 43 individuals in the Nowshera Virkan division.
According to official GEPCO sources, this initiative comes under the direction of Chief Executive GEPCO, Jam Muhammad Ayub.
A team of Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) including Muhammad Mubashir, Fahad Hussain, Sikandar Riaz and Rais-ur-Rehman along with surveillance teams led by Exxon GEPCO Imtiaz Baro apprehended the electricity thieves across four sub-divisions last month.
The accused have been charged, and cases have been filed at local police stations.
GEPCO has also issued deduction bills totaling nine lakhs for 28,825 units with a 50% recovery already achieved.
