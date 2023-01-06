German, Algerian envoys call on Secretary Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The envoys of Germany and Algeria called on Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan at the Parliament House here on Friday.

As per the vision of the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Secretary Senate continued holding meetings with the envoys of various friendly countries on the second day regarding the preparations for the upcoming golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Secretary Senate requested the envoys to play their role in ensuring the participation of their respective Heads of the Parliament in the golden jubilee celebrations.

He said that this milestone in the parliamentary history of Pakistan was of huge significance and the participation of friendly countries would be a source of joy for the government and people of Pakistan.

The envoys assured their cooperation for the event and appreciated the efforts of the Senate Secretariat in this regard.