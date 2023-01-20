German Ambassador calls on CM Balochsitan

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 08:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :German Ambassador Mr Alfred Grannas called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday.

Issues of mutual interest and promotion of investment in the province came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan and Germany have strong friendly relations.

He apprised the Ambassador regarding Reko- Diq project and Gwadar Port saying that Balochistan has tremendous investment opportunities in various sectors.

"Balochistan has a unique geographical location of a wide coastal belt, energy sources and valuable minerals", he said adding that the province has created a safe and favorable environment for foreign and local investment.

He said that the government was providing incentives to investors to promote foreign investment.

The CM further said that Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBIT) and Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Organizations were working to make business in the province easy and profitable.

The German Ambassador took a keen interest in the emerging business opportunities saying that the province is set to attract foreign investment.

He said that the German government would provide assistance in required fields, including skill training to the workforce and health sector adding that the promotion of trade relations with Balochistan could be improved further.

He said that Balochistan was very suitable for the development of alternative sources of energy adding we would promote cooperation in the energy and water sectors.

"Balochistan will also be given priority in Germany's development program for Pakistan", he noted.

The effects of climate change and the rehabilitation of flood victims were also discussed in the meeting.

