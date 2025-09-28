German Ambassador calls on CM, discusses climate action, trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) German Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Ina Lepel called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

Matters relating to the promotion of education, innovation in curriculum, and opportunities for Pakistani students in Germany were discussed.

The CM highlighted Germany’s vital role as a partner in climate action, women empowerment, social protection, and human development. She warmly welcomed Germany’s message of solidarity and cooperation during recent floods and appreciated its support in modern agricultural technology, green initiatives, and forestation. She welcomed further cooperation in the exchange of skilled manpower and adoption of Germany’s dual vocational training model. She said the upcoming G2G talks between Pakistan and Germany in November would provide a strong platform to deepen ties, adding that Punjab sought to further expand long-standing relations at the provincial level.

CM Maryam Nawaz said she envisioned a prosperous and modern Punjab where every citizen is empowered, and Germany could be an important partner in realizing this dream. She underscored that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany stood at USD 3.63 billion in 2024, with Pakistan maintaining a positive trade balance. She noted that 40 German companies were already operating in Pakistan, generating significant employment opportunities.

The CM underlined that environmental protection was her top priority, adding that recent devastating floods and recurring cross-border smog posed serious challenges.

She acknowledged the contribution of Annemarie Schimmel Haus (German Cultural Centre) in Lahore and welcomed Germany’s cooperation in sports promotion, recalling the recent visit of the German junior hockey team to Lahore.

Briefing the Ambassador on flood management, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had extended operations from 4 to 23 districts, while initiatives such as “Suthra Punjab” were improving lives across the province. She recalled that the simultaneous high-level floods in three rivers, coupled with torrential rains for three months, had caused Punjab’s worst flooding in history, but timely evacuation, rescue, and relief efforts saved millions of lives, including 2.2 million cattle shifted to safer areas.

She said flood victims were provided with accommodation, food, dry rations, health facilities, veterinary dispensaries, and fodder, while health counters, field hospitals, and mobile clinics prevented disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas.

The German Ambassador visited the WASA Expo and lauded Punjab’s flood response. She acknowledged that while several rural areas were badly affected, the Punjab government had performed commendably in disaster management and rehabilitation.