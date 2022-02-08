UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador Calls On Dr Yasmin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 11:41 PM

German Ambassador calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid at her office here on Tuesday.

They discussed Universal Health Coverage, Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card, COVID-19 situation, measures to improve mother and child health indicators and issues of bilateral interest. Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance cooperation for better healthcare services in Punjab.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always wished to provide good quality healthcare services to people of Pakistan, adding that the credit of taking Punjab towards universal health coverage went to Prime Minister Imran Khan who fulfilled his promise with the people of Punjab by giving away the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat card to all.

The Minister said that now no one needed to worry about expense on healthcare services in Punjab and from 31st March, Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards would be distributed to the entire population of Punjab. She said the Punjab government was spending Rs. 400 billion on the health insurance programme. She added initially the card had been given to people living below the poverty level in 2019. Now everyone could avail free healthcare services from empanelled public and private hospitals, she informed.

She said that seven state-of-the-art mother and child healthcare hospitals were being established in backward areas of the province, adding that Digital Health Authority was also going to be established to digitalize the health system that was very supportive in provision of quality healthcare services to the people. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We are keen to learn from German medical practices and welcome their wish for cooperation."The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Dr. Yasmin Rashid for bringing improvements in health sector in the province. He said Pakistan had made a significant step forward towards provision of universal healthcare through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card. He added Pakistan had performed very well against corona pandemic. He said all out support would be provided to Punjab for improving the quality of healthcare services. Provision of free healthcare was a great development in Punjab and the project to digitalize healthcare system was innovative, he added.

Present in the meeting were Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed and Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Ajmal Bhatti. First Secretary Economic and Political Division Christian Boucher accompanied the visiting Ambassador.

