German Ambassador Calls On Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :German Ambassador Alfred Greenas called on Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid here at Punjab Assembly on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Chief Executive Officer Dr Ali Razaq and other members of the delegation were also present.

The ambassador appreciated the special efforts of the provincial minister for providing free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that providing free treatment facilities to Pakistani people was the dream of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, adding that as per the promise of Imran Khan's government, health facility cards were provided to all 31.1 million families in all 36 districts of Punjab.

She said that every family of Punjab could get free treatment facilities up to one million rupees every year through this health facility card.

"Now we are going to provide the facility of cyberknife to the people of Punjab through health facility card", she added.

She said that 23 big and government hospitals were being built in Punjab, adding that 11 mother and child hospitals were being built in Punjab. "During the floods, the entire Pakistani nation has helped its brothers and sisters, he added.

She said "We are grateful to the German government for facilitating the people through the Health Facilitation Card".

On the occasion, German Ambassador Alfred Greenas has said "I was very impressed by the conversation of the provincial health minister". "We will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government to provide facilities to the people of Punjab through Health Facilitation card", he added.

The German Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to provide health facilities to the people of Punjab.

