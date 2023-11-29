German Ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of cooperation in education, environment and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of cooperation in education, environment and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan values its relations with Germany and wants to further expand relations in various fields, especially education, environment, technology, energy and trade. He said that devastating flash floods wrecked havoc in Pakistan last year due to climate change. He said that the Pakistani government and people are grateful to the German government for helping the flood victims. He said that both countries need to continue coordinated efforts to tackle the challenges of climate change and finalize the climate partnership agreement soon.

The Governor Punjab said, "We are thankful to Germany for continuous support to Pakistan for GSP plus status.

" He further emphasized the need of students exchange programme between Pakistan and Germany. He said that the academic exchange program will strengthen people to people contact between the two countries. He said that the German government should facilitate the visa process for Pakistani students and businessmen.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman while condemning the Israeli atrocities on Palestinians said that the international community should play its role in stopping the ongoing persecution of innocent citizens in Gaza.

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas said that Asifa Akhtar of Pakistani origin living in Germany has been awarded the highest scientific research award. He said that the German government is sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. He said that steps have been taken to resolve the issue of visa delays in the German embassy. The staff has been increased in the embassy to ensure speedy issuance of visas, he added. He said that Germany will cooperate with Pakistan to deal with the issue of climate change.