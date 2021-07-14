UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ambassador Calls On Hammad Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:49 PM

German ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlangheck called on Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlangheck called on Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar here on Wednesday.

The Minister while appreciating the recent signing of implementation agreement for GIZ Pakistan's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency II (REEE II) 8.1 million Euros Project, said that the cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in the Energy sector has witnessed considerable growth, said a press release.

He said that a major milestone in the energy transition in Pakistan is the new Renewable Energy Policy approved by Council of Common Interest.

The policy aims for a substantial shift in the power generation capacity to RE sources, moving from a current 6% to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

The Minister also apprised German Ambassador on various ongoing projects that the present government has initiated in the Energy Sector.

He said that phenomenal growth of around 20% in demand and around 15% in Industrial demand alone for electricity this summer has made the sector more challenging.

He said that our aim is to further improve the Transmission and Distribution System to cater for the need of the generation capacity.

The German Ambassador appreciated the Government's endeavours in the energy sector. He expressed the commitment to further cement the existing cooperation between the two Countries in the energy sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity German Germany From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Moscow Faces Politicization of Situation Around Ru ..

38 seconds ago

Seminar on Kashmir seeks world community's active ..

39 seconds ago

Tokyo Reports Over 1,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for ..

41 seconds ago

Kremlin Says No Need to Look for Compromise Form o ..

43 seconds ago

Morgan returns as England name 16-man squad for Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Fake medicines seized in multan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.