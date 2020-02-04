UrduPoint.com
German Ambassador Expresses Delight Over Traveling Through Train

Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

"Interacting with Pakistani people belonging to diverse languages and cultures during a visit from Rawalpindi to Karachi through train was a great experience", German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :"Interacting with Pakistani people belonging to diverse languages and cultures during a visit from Rawalpindi to Karachi through train was a great experience", German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the ambassador said, "Pakistan�Railways plays pivotal role in connecting people from different regions, languages and diverse cultures within Pakistan by offering quality services and nice ambiance".

The ambassador briefed the railways minister about his visit from Rawalpindi to Karachi through train last week.

The ongoing development projects of Pakistan Railways, especially the Karachi-Peshawar Main Line-1, were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the railways minister termed the development of Pakistan Railways as indispensable for strengthening the country's economy.

He apprised the ambassador that Pakistan Railways was upgrading the rail network through MM-1 project.

While the upgradation work of 1872-km track between Karachi and Peshawar will begin this year under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Main Line project will help reduce the travel time between Karachi and Rawalpindi up to ten hours only, Sheikh Rashid said.

The ML-1 project will also increase the freight traffic and help Pakistan Railways to get rid of the deficit.

Pakistan Railways facilitates 70 million passengers annually through prioritizing cheap but safe ride, Sheikh Rashid told.

The minister thanked the German Ambassador for traveling through the Pakistan Railway and appreciated the services of the German Ambassador for highlighting Pakistani culture.

