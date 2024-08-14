German Ambassador Felicitates Pakistan On 78th Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) German Ambassador Alfred Grannas on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistani nation on the occasion of its 78th Independence Day.
He expressed his appreciation for the female security staff at the German Embassy for organizing a special cake-cutting event to commemorate the day.
Ambassador Grannas concluded his remarks with the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ showcasing his solidarity with the people of Pakistan.
