German Ambassador Lauds PAF Professionalism, Exceptional Progress Made Through Indigenisation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Alfred Grannas on Thursday called on the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and its exceptional progress made over the years, especially through indigenization

The German Ambassador and the Air Chief discussed several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

The Chief of the Air Staff shared the broad contours of PAF's modernization plan of smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure, and revamping of training. The Air Chief also highlighted that both countries enjoyed an unprecedented strategic partnership and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in the military to military cooperation.

The Air Chief further said, "Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Germany which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability." The visiting dignitary offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life amidst the devastation caused by floods and appreciated the efforts put in by the Pakistan Air Force for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The Ambassador also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Both sides agreed to further consolidate existing military-to-military ties, particularly in training and operational domains.

