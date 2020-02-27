UrduPoint.com
German Ambassador Meets KP Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:21 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the province has conducive environment for foreign investment and implementation of reforms agenda has improved the province revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the province has conducive environment for foreign investment and implementation of reforms agenda has improved the province revenue.

He expressed these views while meeting with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck for Pakistan in Peshawar.

Bilateral affairs and opportunities for foreign investment in the province were discussed during the meeting.

The minister briefed German ambassador on government agenda of improving and raising the living standard of residents of the province.

Talking to the German Ambassador, the Provincial Minister for Finance said health insurance cards will be given to the people of whole province. "To use youth abilities in the best interest of the country, provincial government is going to initiate Youth Loan program," added the minister.

Moreover, the minister also assured that a huge budget has been allocated for the Newly Merged Districts. The amount he said will be spent on mainstreaming these areas.

German ambassador said law and order situation in the province has improved that will surely pave way for foreign investment in the province.

