German Ambassador To Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Meets PTI Leadership

Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:57 PM

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck on Thursday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary and Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Mehmood Kiani and discussed issues of mutual interes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck on Thursday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary and Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Mehmood Kiani and discussed issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, they discussed political, economic and international issues, said a press release issued here by PTI Central Media Department.

The German Ambassador spoke about the historical aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed good wishes for the PTI government.

General Secretary PTI said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI was making efforts to overcome the problems and challenges being faced by the country.

PTI Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Secretary Information PTI Ahmad Jawad, Secretary Overseas Dr. Abdullah Riar and Secretary Training Ejaz Rafih Buttt were also present on the occasion.

