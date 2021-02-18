UrduPoint.com
German Ambassador To Pakistan Calls On PTA Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck on Thursday called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir AzeemBajwa (R) and discussed matters of mutual interest.

"The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including enhanced cooperation in the field of information communication technology (ICT) and investment in Pakistan's fast-growing telecom sector" said a news release.

The Ambassador and Chairman PTA agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for common benefits.

More Stories From Pakistan

