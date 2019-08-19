UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ambassador Visits Alhamra Art Council

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

German ambassador visits Alhamra Art Council

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Monday visited Alhamra Art Council, along with the head of press and culture Christian Reason Berger

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Monday visited Alhamra Art Council, along with the head of press and culture Christian Reason Berger.

According to spokesperson, the ambassador met chairperson, board of Governors Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Munaza Hashmi and Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and exchanged thoughts on cultural aspects.

German ambassador was given a presentation on the activities of Alhamra, which he appreciated. He said cultural beauty of Pakistan is admirable and Alhamra is a recognition of Pakistan on international level. Pleasant attitude of Pakistani people inspired him.

Munaza Hashmi said that the LAC was promoting positive social values by organizing festivals in the field of arts.

She said that children festival would also be conducted soon.

Ather Ali Khan said that keeping in view contemporary demands, the Council was promoting 12 fields of art including theatre, literature, dance, ford children and music through festivals. Alhamra is playing an important role in creating positive image of Pakistan, he added.

He said that there was a good public response on workshops, exhibitions, festivals and other activities.

The German ambassador visited Alhamra gallery, halls, academy and archives and research centre.

Ather Ali Khan and chairperson Munaza Hashmi gifted the German ambassador books published by Alhamra.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Music German Christian Ford

Recent Stories

Etisalat dials in 5G call from world’s tallest t ..

25 minutes ago

Mainly hot, humid weather to persist in most party ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan needs to be greener: MPA

4 minutes ago

Ankara Dismisses Mayors of 3 Turkish Cities Over L ..

4 minutes ago

Abductors of 8 Sailors Off Cameroon's Coast Still ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Army Controls Entire Khan Sheikhoun - Repor ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.