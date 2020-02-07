German Ambassador in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagher Friday visited the Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :German Ambassador in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagher Friday visited the Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, here.

He was accorded warm welcome there. He recited Iqbal's poetry and paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East.

The ambassador said that Allama Iqbal was a great poet and philosopher of the world.

He said he was feeling proud while visiting the Iqbal Manzil in Sialkot. He said that teachings of Iqbal were no doubt a beacon of light for the entire world, in the current circumstances. He showed keen interest in personal belongings of Allama Iqbal and in his rare books and pictures.

In-charge Iqbal Manzil Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi gave briefing to the ambassador about the Iqbal Manzil.