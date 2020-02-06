UrduPoint.com
German Ambassador Visits Industrial Units In Sialkot

Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

German ambassador visits industrial units in Sialkot

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagher visited several industrial units here on Thursday and showed keen interest in production process of sports goods and surgical instruments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagher visited several industrial units here on Thursday and showed keen interest in production process of sports goods and surgical instruments.

Talking to the media, he said Germany could prove a gateway to the European Union (EU) markets for Pakistan.

He said several more German companies had shown interest in investing in Pakistan in different fields, especially in the energy sector. He said that Germany wanted to develop and maintain good trade relations with Pakistan.

Representatives of Sialkot exporters said on the occasion that German markets had great demand for the items produced in their city. They said that there was a great potential for launching joint ventures and business cooperation between German and Pakistan companies, especially in the fields of sports goods, surgical instruments and leather products.

