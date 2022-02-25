German Ambassador visits Skill Development and Livelihood Center

(@FahadShabbir)

German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck Friday visited Skill Development and Livelihood Center managed by Taraqee Foundation (TF) and supported by UNHCR

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck Friday visited Skill Development and Livelihood Center managed by Taraqee Foundation (TF) and supported by UNHCR.

According to a statement issued here, German ambassador was briefed about various activities of the center including Hand Embroidery, Machine Embroidery, Tailoring, Carpet & Gillum being made by the women beneficiaries of the project.

It stated that women are also involved in making dry fruits products through solar energy.

Statement maintained that It is hoped that the visit of the German ambassador will open new windows of opportunities for the women.

Following the visit other German development organizations will also come forward to support this important project that will be expanded and scale it up in Quetta and other remote districts of the province.

At the end the German Ambassador planted a tree in the ceneter and joined tree plantation campaign of Taraqee Foundation.