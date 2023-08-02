Open Menu

German Army Chief Lauds Pakistan’s Efforts For Bringing Peace In Region

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2023

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) Chief of German Army, Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, at GHQ Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

