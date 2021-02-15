UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German-assisted Urban Cohesion Hub For Afghan Refugees Opens In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

German-assisted Urban Cohesion Hub for Afghan refugees opens in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Germany on Monday joined hands to facilitate over 30,000 Afghan refugees and their hosts with integrated services, including health, education, skills training, legal support, and recreational activities through an 'Urban Cohesion Hub'.

The initiative is aimed at supporting vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, working children, elderly people, youth, and women.

Funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, the project has been established in cooperation with the Chief Commissioner-ate for Afghan Refugees under the Ministry of SAFRON and implemented by the GIZ Refugee Management Support Programme through ICMC and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the hub here,German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said the hub serving as a community center would help foster social cohesion between the Afghan refugees and Pakistani host communities residing in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Schlagheck said " The Urban Cohesion Hub is testimony to the close and multifaceted German-Pakistani bilateral relations, which will witness their 70th anniversary this year. The services that will be provided through this hub will promote peaceful coexistence in an important urban refugee affected and hosting area of Pakistan."Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan, speaking on the occasion, said for the last 40 years, Pakistanis had shown exemplary kindness, empathy and solidarity towards the Afghan refugees.

The Urban Cohesion Hub, he added, was a prime example of the German Government's cooperation and assistance towards refugees and host communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Foreign Office Education German Germany Rawalpindi Hub Women Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts â€˜Arabic L ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

27 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

36 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

42 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.