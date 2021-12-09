UrduPoint.com

German, British Delegation Calls On Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai To Discuss Education Projects

A delegation of German Embassy and British High Commission on Thursday called on Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai and discussed ongoing education projects in the province

The German delegation was headed by the first Political Secretary, German Embassy Thomas Boucher and British High Commission delegation was led by Catherine Thomas, head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan team.

Education Secretary, Yahya Akhunzada and other officials of education department were also present on the occasion.

While talking to the delegation , Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai said that KP government valued the positive contribution of foreign partners in education projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that key projects are underway in the province including newly merged districts with the support of partners to increase literacy rate and provide best educational facilities to students at their doorsteps.

He informed the delegation about KP education department strategy and performance in coronavirus pandemic by organizing online classes and extensive use of digitalization technology.

He said that efforts underway to take full advantage of technology by digitizing the entire syllabus and courses.

The delegation of British High Commission and German Embassy praised the ongoing education projects and assured future support in education sector.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Taraka also accepted the invitation of the delegation to attend the World Education Forum.

